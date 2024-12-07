Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $109,000 Stock Position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,065 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 111,114.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in AvidXchange by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,510 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $61,958.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $483,097.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,381,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,343,776.20. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,074 shares of company stock valued at $629,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Up 2.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of AVDX opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVDX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVDX

About AvidXchange

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.