EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Has $332.34 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,717,491 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,119,537 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 2.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 0.96% of Barrick Gold worth $332,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 103.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 17.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,754 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.