Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.72.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $371.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Eaton has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at $17,241,796.60. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock worth $24,100,317. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

