Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

