Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.
Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $8.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.4 %
Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $114.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,430. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.
View Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Nebius Group Stock: A Rising AI Infrastructure Star
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Celsius Stock May Thrive as Pepsi and Coca-Cola Face Headwinds
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Lemonade’s AI Edge: A Disruptor in the Insurance Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.