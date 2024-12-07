Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EBC stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.92. Eastern Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $299.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.92 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah C. Jackson sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $106,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,791.04. This trade represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 127.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

