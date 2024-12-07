E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1,488.99 and last traded at C$1,488.99. 115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,475.00.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,369.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,260.96.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $3.75 per share. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

