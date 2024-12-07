Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Sells $2,891,500.00 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE DT opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,369,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dynatrace by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 285.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,387 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.