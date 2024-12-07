Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,888,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 269,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 1,258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised Duke Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.69.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

