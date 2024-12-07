Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 31st

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

