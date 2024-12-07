Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.640–0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.5 million-$316.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.9 million. Domo also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.17)-$(0.13) EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

Domo stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Domo has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

