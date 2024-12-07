Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Domo Trading Down 18.1 %

Domo stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. Domo has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 32.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 317,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Domo by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP boosted its position in Domo by 52.1% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 416,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 142,609 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Domo by 20.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Articles

