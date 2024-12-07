Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.