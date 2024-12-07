Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 30.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

