Dollar General Co. (DG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.5 %

Dollar General stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

