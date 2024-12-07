Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.25 and traded as high as $150.00. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $149.16, with a volume of 623,382 shares.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $252,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.