Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

DNTH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $24.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $721.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.74. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

