DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,217,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825,681 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UTZ. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, EVP Cary Devore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 451,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,813,346.44. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 2,815,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $48,678,335.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,497.02. This represents a 85.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

