DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,697 shares of company stock worth $5,214,586. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $273.43 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.84 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.22.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

