DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 517,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,122,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Copart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.31. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.