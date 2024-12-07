DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $246.56 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 3.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.75% of Vulcan Materials worth $246,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,771,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $286.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.97. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $210.85 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

