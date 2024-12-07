DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $112.87 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 1.4% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.66% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $112,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,489,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,083,000 after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 626,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

