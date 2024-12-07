DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,548 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $184,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $516.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.