DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,548 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $184,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $516.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
