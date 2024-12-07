DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 137,388 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 591,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,388 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $73,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

