Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.93 and last traded at $66.08, with a volume of 1914289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $470,276.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This represents a 11.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $281,206,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,296,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

