DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Financial Contrast

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DBV Technologies and Genenta Science”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $15.73 million 4.49 -$72.73 million ($4.50) -0.81 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$12.60 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Genenta Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies.

DBV Technologies has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DBV Technologies and Genenta Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Genenta Science 0 0 1 0 3.00

DBV Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 719.67%. Genenta Science has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.20%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than Genenta Science.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies -815.73% -106.07% -76.17% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genenta Science beats DBV Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis. The company’s earlier stage research programs includes vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, potential treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. In addition, it develops Viaskin technology platform, a platform to potentially treat food allergy. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Genenta Science

(Get Free Report)

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. Genenta Science S.p.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

