Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 80,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 52,555 shares.The stock last traded at $44.01 and had previously closed at $44.07.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $706.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89.

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

