DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $55,115,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,082,000 after acquiring an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 123,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 108,446 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,615,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in DaVita by 27.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $160.23 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $169.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

