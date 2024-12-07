David Vennettilli Sells 22,301 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director David Vennettilli sold 22,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $171,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,304.32. This trade represents a 15.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Vennettilli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of OppFi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $645,000.00.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI opened at $7.29 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $628.50 million, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 28.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OppFi by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

