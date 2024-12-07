Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Shares Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.10). 381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.08).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.25.

Dalradian Resources Company Profile

Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.

