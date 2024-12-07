DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $435.00 to $510.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ULTA. B. Riley raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $428.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.39. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.