CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.41). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 820.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

