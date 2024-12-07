CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $32,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSW Industrials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $437.50.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.4 %

CSWI stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.06 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.60.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

