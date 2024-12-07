Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Crocs Stock Down 0.1 %

CROX stock opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This trade represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

