Critical Survey: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) & Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) and Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ocular Therapeutix and Statera Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 1 6 0 2.86 Statera Biopharma 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus price target of $16.71, suggesting a potential upside of 73.75%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Statera Biopharma.

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Statera Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $58.44 million 25.88 -$80.74 million ($1.32) -7.29 Statera Biopharma $1.49 million N/A -$101.85 million N/A N/A

Ocular Therapeutix has higher revenue and earnings than Statera Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Statera Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -283.74% -45.18% -30.87% Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Statera Biopharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is developing AXPAXLI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 3 trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; PAXTRAVA, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. In addition, the company offers modulator for intermediate and late dry age-related macular degeneration; and gene delivery for inherited retinal degenerations and protein biofactory indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the company’s sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron’s large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Statera Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.