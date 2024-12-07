Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Trading Up 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 66,509 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 24,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

