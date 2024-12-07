Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBRL. Bank of America raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

