Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Position Increased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 330.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COTY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

COTY stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

