Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Glen Eagle Advisors LLC

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 33,291 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $992.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $606.35 and a 1-year high of $997.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $913.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $876.82. The company has a market capitalization of $439.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $873.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $955.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $928.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,512.30. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.