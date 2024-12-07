Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 483,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $428,568,000 after buying an additional 126,402 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 124.9% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.0% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $132,720,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $992.61 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $606.35 and a one year high of $997.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $913.65 and a 200-day moving average of $876.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $439.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.71, for a total value of $1,793,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,409.10. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total transaction of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,512.30. The trade was a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,115 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $980.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $860.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $928.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

