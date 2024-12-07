Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Still a Buy?

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.46 ($0.52). 558,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 369,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.47).

Cornerstone FS Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 548.48. The firm has a market cap of £23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,011.50 and a beta of 1.71.

About Cornerstone FS

Cornerstone FS plc provides international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services using its proprietary cloud-based multicurrency payments platform. The company offers foreign currency exchange and payment services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various lending options, such as import and export, invoice, bridging, asset, property, equity, grant funding, as well as unsecured lending services.

