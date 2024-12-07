Cormark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CM. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$91.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$71.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$81.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.9 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of CM opened at C$94.35 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$57.52 and a 1 year high of C$94.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.03. The stock has a market cap of C$89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.20, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. Also, Senior Officer Shawn Beber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.80, for a total value of C$817,960.00. Insiders sold a total of 197,527 shares of company stock worth $16,381,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.