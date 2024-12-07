CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 74.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,569 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 186,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,200,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,481,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,031,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,464. This represents a 8.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $576,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,288.40. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

CoreCivic Stock Up 0.7 %

CXW stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.02. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

