Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 126,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 51,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million and a PE ratio of -138.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.11.
Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.
