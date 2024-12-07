COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDP. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 96.72%.

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,190,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after acquiring an additional 764,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 404.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 635,705 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 443.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 564,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 315.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 431,173 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

