Comparing Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) & Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI)

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innospec and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec 7.68% 13.33% 9.18% Standard Lithium N/A -11.52% -10.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Innospec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Innospec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.95 billion 1.49 $139.10 million $5.73 20.27 Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.59 2.74

This table compares Innospec and Standard Lithium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innospec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Innospec has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innospec and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec 0 0 0 0 0.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Standard Lithium has a consensus target price of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 144.58%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Innospec.

Summary

Innospec beats Standard Lithium on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels. This segment's products are used in the operation of commercial trucking, marine and aviation engines, power station generators, heating oil, and other industrial machinery applications. Its Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for its customers' processes or products that focuses on the personal care, home care, agrochemical, construction, mining, and other industrial markets. The company's Oilfield Services segment develops and markets chemical solutions for drilling, completion, fracturing, stimulation, and completion operations; and products for oil and gas production. It sells its products primarily to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, fuel manufacturers and users, personal care and home care companies, formulators of agrochemical, and other chemical and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Octel Corp. and changed its name to Innospec Inc. in January 2006. Innospec Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

