Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. Comerica has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.49 million. Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,326.79. The trade was a 29.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Comerica by 4.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 62,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

