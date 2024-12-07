Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Special Fourth Quarter DistributionColumbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: STK) has declared a special fourth-quarter distribution on December 6, 2024. The distribution,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s 8K filing here.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
