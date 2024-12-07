Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI) Senior Officer Sells C$32,754.75 in Stock

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nolan Gregory Chicoine sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$32,754.75.

Coelacanth Energy Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CEI opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$450.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.98. Coelacanth Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$0.94.

Get Coelacanth Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Coelacanth Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Coelacanth Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coelacanth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coelacanth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.