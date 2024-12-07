Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group increased their price target on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCB

Coastal Financial Price Performance

Coastal Financial stock opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven D. Hovde sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $109,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,544.50. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $366,049.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,886,798.56. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,921 shares of company stock worth $4,159,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.