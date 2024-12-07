Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,060 ($51.76) and last traded at GBX 4,050.32 ($51.64). Approximately 45,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 65,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,995 ($50.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,677.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,913.86. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,496.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

